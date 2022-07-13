Who Is Jeremy Hartwell 5 Things to Know Amid Love Is Blind Lawsuit

1. Was He Shown on ‘Love Is Blind?’

Hartwell was one of 30 contestants who entered the pods to find love on season 2 of Love Is Blind. His screen time was minimal as he did not get engaged and proceed to phase two of the series.

In the one brief clip of Hartwell that made it to the show, he states, “I don’t know why, I get so horny when I’m hungover, I don’t know what it is.” The reality TV contestant shared the video to his Instagram, writing, “Not exactly what I was hoping for in my one big moment on @loveisblindnetflix, but it brings new meaning to Netflix and chill.”