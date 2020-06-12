He’s Tyler Cameron’s Best Friend

The two men, who met while attending Wake Forest University, moved in together in New York City in October 2019.

“You have no choice but to be inclusive. The thing about NYC, regardless of your culture, religion, gender, etc. if you’re competent and work hard then you will succeed!” James told DeacLink in 2019. “You aren’t discriminated against (like some parts of the country) as NYC is a melting pot like no other city.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, they moved back to Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, and subsequently started making headlines for their social media content with their “quarantine crew,” which included Hannah Brown.

Cameron, who competed for Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette, has campaigned for his bestie to be the Bachelor since 2019.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cameron’s late mother, Andrea, who died in February, was the one to nominate James for The Bachelorette.