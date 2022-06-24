Demi Burnett

Demi Burnett first appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, and subsequently joined two seasons of BiP. The Texas native, however, balked at the idea of making an additional return. “I cannot go on Bachelor in Paradise again. No,” the reality star exclusively told Us in May 2022.

“Also, I’m way out of their league.” Burnett did, however, entertain the idea of doing her own spinoff show. “I have a podcast going on, and so on my podcast, I feel like I get to make my own show out of it a little bit,” she explained.