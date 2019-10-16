



Not amused. Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann issued a response to the fans who’ve been tagging him in the newly dropped 2020 Stagecoach Festival lineup.

“If you think you’re the first person to be funny and think of tagging me in the stagecoach lineup that dropped…ya you’re not 🤦🏻‍♂️,” he tweeted on Tuesday, October 15.

Clay Harbour, a fellow Bachelor in Paradise star, asked Blake on Twitter if he is going despite his earlier tweet. “Damn right,” Blake responded. “No one is gonna slut-shame [me] into not going to a music fest.”

The NFL alum joked that his “boots are already on.”

Stagecoach — an annual country music festival held in Indio, California — made headlines earlier this year after several Bachelor Nation members, including Blake, attended the festival in April. As seen on Bachelor in Paradise’s 6th season, the Colorado native drew backlash after he admitted to hooking up with costars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman back-to-back at the three-day event.

Blake’s Stagecoach rendezvouses with Caelynn and Kristina became a central story line at the beginning of the season. He later encountered more trouble when he attempted to pursue Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin upon arriving in Paradise. He also had a brief fling with Caitlin Clemmens before trying to work things out with Kristina, who later broke things off with him.

“To say paradise was rough for me is an understatement. I have no one to blame but myself for that,” he wrote on Instagram in September. “It’s not easy putting yourself and all of your mistakes out there for the world to see. No matter the differences all of us had on that beach, I will always have respect for each and every one of you, being brave enough to be yourselves and chase the love we all feel we deserve.”

At this point, Blake also noted that he’s “still going to Stagecoach” despite the trouble he got himself into at this year’s affair.

Stagecoach recruited country music’s biggest names for the 2020 festival. Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church were announced as next year’s headliners. Other artists confirmed for the three-day event include Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, RaeLynn, Dustin Lynch, Brett Young and Lil Nas X.

Shortly after the 2020 lineup dropped, Betches created a fake Bachelor-inspired version of the festival roster. Blake, Reality Steve and Derek Peth’s podcast were listed as the fictional event’s headliners. Other faux acts included Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss as well as Gigi Hadid and Demi Lovato, both of whom were linked to Bachelor Nation stars Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson.

The 2020 Stagecoach Festival kicks off between April 24 to April 26, 2020.

