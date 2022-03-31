Chris Breaks His Silence, Academy Reveals Will’s Refusal to Leave Oscars

Chris is still “processing” what happened at the awards show, he said during his first standup gig since the incident. An onlooker tells Us that the comedian opened the show on Wednesday, March 30, “by saying, ‘How was your weekend?’ Which clearly had an undertone that it was better than his. The audience laughed a lot and it really cut the tension.”

The Saturday Night Live alum told the applauding audience that “ya’ll are getting me misty-eyed and s—t,” according to the insider, adding that “Chris mentioned this show was written before the incident and didn’t bring it up in a direct way too much after.”

Rock’s comments come just hours after the Academy revealed that Will “was asked to leave the ceremony and refused.” The board will meet on April 18 to see if the I Am Legend actor violated any “standards of conduct,” and could face repercussions such as suspension or expulsion.

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the Academy continued. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”