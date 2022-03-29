SAG-AFTRA 'Condemns' Will Smith's 'Unacceptable' Oscars Behavior: Statement

SAG Chimes In

“As the union representing presenters and other performers working on the Oscars, SAG-AFTRA is focused on ensuring our members always work in a safe environment,” SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, declared in a statement on the organization’s website. “Violence or physical abuse in the workplace is never appropriate and the union condemns any such conduct. The incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable.”

The union noted that it was “in contact with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC about this incident,” concluding, “[We] will work to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed. SAG-AFTRA does not comment on any pending member disciplinary process.”