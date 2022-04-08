The Academy’s Verdict

On April 8, the Academy announced that Smith will be banned from attending any Academy events or programs for the next 10 years, “including but not limited to the Academy Awards.” The ban includes both in-person and virtual events.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson stated in a letter after the board’s meeting. “During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry.”

Smith reacted to the news in a statement, telling Page Six, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”