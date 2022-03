The Exchange

During the 94th Academy Awards, Will shocked the audience when he walked over and hit Rock during his monologue.

“Will Smith just f—king smacked the s—t out of me,” the Bee Movie actor said in unaired footage that later surfaced on Twitter.

The Suicide Squad star, for his part, sat back down in his seat before yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth. Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth!”