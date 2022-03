Trying to Make Peace

After the on air incident, Diddy trying to offer support to the feuding pair.

”I did not know that this year was going to be the most exciting Oscars ever,” he began. “OK, Will and Chris we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold Party, OK? But right now, we are moving on with love. Everybody make some noise!”

The camera focused on Will and Jada who were both seen smiling in response to the comment.