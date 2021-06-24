Us: How would you like ‘Younger’ to be remembered?

SF: The thing I’m most proud about the show, honestly, that it was hopelessly optimistic and it was really about multi-generational relationships. Yes, it started off as this premise, you know, lying about your age. But I really think it was about all these women of different generations who loved and supported one another. And I think that was really nice and important to see on TV. Women in their twenties, thirties, forties, fifties. And we all kind of grew up together too. It’s funny. I think that about Liza too. I was like, we both grew up. I hope that’s what people think when they look at Younger. I feel like I learned a lot on that show even about my own ideas about even age. All the lines just got blurred. They just kind of went away. I think that was a real gift that the show gave to me is that I don’t have any of these preconceived notions. Age doesn’t factor and I think that was a really important conversation that the show dealt with obviously. One that I think maybe got people thinking.