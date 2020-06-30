JoJo Siwa

The teenager shut down allegations that one of her backup dancers wore blackface makeup in the music video for her song “Nonstop” in June 2020.

“We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface,” Siwa, who has 11.4 million subscribers, said via Instagram. “It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there. Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, mermaids, everything.”

She added: “I’m on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make this about something it isn’t. I love my real fans and am so grateful for their love and support. Instead of trying to drag everyone down, let’s be positive and come back like a boomerang.”