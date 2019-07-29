



So much for a tasty gift! Jennifer Lopez surprised fiancé Alex Rodriguez with a birthday cake on Sunday, July 28, while the former Yankee was commentating on a game between his onetime team and the Boston Red Sox, but apparently the athlete had no interest in the sweet treat.

According to Boston Globe writer Julian McWilliams, the athlete didn’t touch the celebratory dessert. Instead, Rodriguez, who turned 44 on Saturday, July 27, departed without so much as taking a bite of the colorful dessert.

“A-Rod left behind the cake presented to him by J-Lo for his Bday on the ESPN broadcast. He did not eat a slice,” McWilliams tweeted. “All of us writers are now eating it instead.”

A-Rod left behind the cake presented to him by J-Lo for his Bday on the ESPN broadcast. He did not eat a slice. All of us writers are now eating it instead. pic.twitter.com/wDd3CXAajo — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) July 29, 2019

The move (and the confection itself) amused some Twitter users. “This might be the most boring cake I have ever seen,” wrote one. Added another: “Guess he was full!”

The cake was presented to the birthday boy by Lopez, 50, and the MLB Tonight correspondent’s daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. In a clip shared on ESPN’s Twitter account, the “On the Floor” singer can be seen coming in from behind her future hubby before wrapping her arms around him.

Rodriguez, who seemed surprised by Lopez’s visit with his daughters, wasn’t exactly shocked to see the trio bearing something sweet. “The whole summer has been one large cake,” he told colleagues Jessica Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian with a smile.

Perhaps the reason why Rodriguez left this cake behind is because his future bride had already presented him with a four-tiered, Yankee-themed creation at her concert on Saturday, July 27.

What’s more? Lopez celebrated her own birthday on Wednesday, July 24, with a star-studded bash in Miami that included yet another cake. This time, the confection in question was six feet tall and boasted 10 tiers of vanilla rum cake with dulce de leche filling, covered in black icing with a 24-karat edible gold design.

In other words, the couple’s summer really has been one large cake!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!