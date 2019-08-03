



Peach season is upon Us! The colorful stone fruits are particularly tasty in the summer months, which is when chef Andrew Zimmern loves to make his peach streusel pie.

The seasonal dessert from the Bizarre Foods host pairs blushing, juicy peaches with the subtle bite of candied ginger and the caramel notes of brown sugar to create a treat that celebrates summer with every bite

“A super ripe, juicy peach is the hallmark of summer eating for me. It’s what I crave most when the sun is shining and the temperature starts to soar,” Zimmern, 58, told Us Weekly. “The season is short and the perfect peach is often elusive, so I make sure to take advantage of any opportunity I can find, buying cases of Colorado peaches when they hit markets in the Midwest.”

Adds the New York native: “The question of what to do with all of that fruit means some serious jam and pie work at the Zimmern house.”

According to Zimmern, his peach streusel pie recipe starts with a “simple” dough. “I’m not much of a baker, so I promise this crust is foolproof, even for a first-time pie maker,” he explained to Us. “I add ground and candied ginger to an otherwise classic peach pie filling for a little spice. Then, I like to finish it all off with streusel — my favorite way to top a pie. It’s easier than lattice and adds a nice textural contrast.”

What’s more? Though this flavorful dish is best eaten on the same day, it can be refrigerated overnight so long as it is brought to room temperature before serving.

Hankering for a classic summer dessert? Check out Zimmern’s complete peach streusel pie recipe below!

Andrew Zimmern’s Peach Streusel Pie

Makes one 9-inch pie

INGREDIENTS:

For the crust:

• 1 3/4 cups plus 2 tbsps all-purpose flour

• 3/4 tsp kosher salt

• 5 tbsps cold butter, cut into cubes

• 5 tbsps cold vegetable shortening

• 1/4 cup ice water

For the streusel:

• 2/3 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/3 cup light brown sugar

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

• 2 tbsps candied ginger, chopped (1 oz.)

• Pinch of kosher salt

• 5 tbsps unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

For the filling:

• 3 pounds peaches, peeled, pitted and thinly sliced (6 cups)

• 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

• 1/2 tsp pure almond extract

• 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 3/4 tsp ground ginger

• Pinch of kosher salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

Start by making the crust. In a food processor, combine the flour with the salt and pulse to blend. Add the butter and shortening and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle the ice water over the mixture and pulse just until a dough starts to form. Scrape the dough out onto a work surface, gather up any crumbs and knead gently just until the dough comes together. Pat the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about one hour. Meanwhile, make the streusel. In the food processor, combine the flour with the brown sugar, granulated sugar, candied ginger and salt. Pulse until the ginger is very finely chopped. Add the butter and pulse until moist crumbs form. Transfer the crumbs to a bowl, pressing some into clumps. Refrigerate the streusel. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough into a 12-inch round that is 1/4-inch thick. Ease the dough into a deep 9-inch glass pie plate. Trim the overhanging dough to one inch. Fold it under itself and crimp decoratively. Freeze the pie shell until firm, about 10 minutes. Make the filling. In a large bowl, toss the sliced peaches with the lemon juice and almond extract and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk the brown sugar with the granulated sugar, flour, ginger and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the peaches and toss well. Scrape the fruit into the pie shell and scatter the streusel evenly on top. Bake the pie in the center of the oven for 20 minutes, until the crust is pale. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake the pie for about one hour, until the crust is golden on the bottom and the fruit bubbles around the side. Cover the rim of the pie with foil if it starts to get too dark. Transfer the pie to a rack and let cool to room temperature. Cut into slices and serve.

