Andrew Zimmern’s Super Bowl Snack Packs a Punch

Game day deserves some winning grub! Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has the perfect recipe for a Super Bowl get-together. In fact, the treat might be just be tasty enough to distract partygoers from the big game.

“It’s delicious, crave-able finger food, not to mention it’s spicy, special and rewarding to make and eat,” the Bizarre Foods host tells Us Weekly about his creative take on shrimp. “It’s a great riff on the classic Buffalo Wing so it suits the indoor couch-based tailgate motif. Bowls of these on the sideboard are typically the first to go empty at my house … they go great with beer!”

The 58-year-old’s Travel Channel show has taken him to just about every corner of the world, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t more left to explore, learn, and of course, eat. And, he uses all of that inspiration for brainstorming innovative dishes to serve guests.

“I love big flavors and spicy foods,” adds Zimmern. “You have to have diversity of flavors and textures to avoid meal fatigue. The key is to create plates, menus and buffets with sour, salty, sweet, bitter, spicy dishes that compliment each other.”

Want to make your party memorable for your friends? “Place a crock pot filled with homemade soup or a hot toddy at the front door that’s easy to serve and a quick bite/drink when they walk in,” he advises.

Keep scrolling Zimmer’s delicious Firecracker Shrimp recipe!

Firecracker Shrimp with Blue Cheese Dressing

Serves 6

Ingredients

Dressing

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon finely chopped dill

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 pound Maytag blue cheese

Salt

Pepper

Shrimp

1 large egg

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 3/4 pounds shelled and deveined large shrimp, tails intact

Vegetable oil, for frying

1 cup cornstarch

Salt

1/4 cup Crystal hot sauce

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Celery sticks, for serving

Directions

Make the Blue Cheese Dressing

In a food processor, combine everything except the salt and pepper and puree until nearly smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper.

For the Shrimp

In a large bowl, beat the egg with the buttermilk. Add the shrimp and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

In a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of vegetable oil to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with paper towels. Spread the cornstarch in a shallow bowl. In three batches, remove the shrimp from the buttermilk mixture, allowing the excess to drip off, and drench in the cornstarch. Add the shrimp to the hot oil and fry over high heat, turning occasionally, until golden and just cooked for about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp to the baking sheet and season with salt.

In a large bowl, whisk the hot sauce with the melted butter. Add the fried shrimp and toss well. Transfer to a serving platter and serve right away with the blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.