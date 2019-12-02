



One bite at a time! Andy Samberg’s latest gig will soon make a bite-sized dent in the world of culinary competition shows.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 41, is slated to host and executive produce a reality program called Biggest Little Cook-Off, which will feature two top chefs battling it out each week to create the most mouthwatering single bite of food.

The competition series, which is scheduled to premiere on Quibi next year, will challenge culinary pros to make meals such as spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime or sushi on a single grain of rice, according to Deadline.

“Anyone who knows me knows I love dinky stuff. So when this show about dinky food came my way I said, ‘I like the dinky food,’” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said in a statement. “I’m excited to bring my expertise in dinky things to the dinky cooking arena.”

Samberg than made a quip about the size of the meals that will be featured on Biggest Little Cook-Off, adding: “I’m also excited to bring a bag lunch, because the food is so dinky I’m for sure going to still be hungry after the shows.”

Though Quibi isn’t expected to launch until April 2020, the Jeffrey Katzenberg-backed short-form mobile video platform has already attracted plenty of star power. In addition to Samberg’s project, foodie Chrissy Teigen will also headline a show called Chrissy’s Court. Though the 34-year-old’s latest endeavor isn’t specifically food-focused, it will feature the Cravings author acting as a judge in small-claims cases.

“When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated,” Teigen quipped in a statement in May, referring to the personal-injury law firm known for its TV jingles, whose principals split acrimoniously in 2017. “I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss.”

Quibi is also slated to be home to Kirby Jenner — a series based on Kendall Jenner’s fictional “fraternal twin brother” of the same name, who has made a name for himself by Photoshopping himself into the family’s photos and videos over the years. According to the show’s logline, “The series — the latest offshoot of E!’s flagship Keeping up with the Kardashians — will feature Kirby’s interactions with all members of his blended family, including sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.” Kendall and mom Kris Jenner are executive-producing the series.