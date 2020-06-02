Armie Hammer is embracing “chaos” in the Cayman Islands. The Call Me By Your Name star, who has been quarantined in the British territory with his family since April amid the coronavirus pandemic, shared a video of himself chugging a beer on a golf course.

The 33-year-old California native captioned the clip: “When the world is ending but you already have come to terms with the fact that this current time is ruled by chaos…”

In the video, which was posted to Hammer’s Instagram account on Saturday, May 30, the shirtless star seemingly embraces that unknown as he slowly comes into view of the camera and quickly downs a beer. Once he’s finished with the beverage, Hammer tosses the can to the side.

He then nods at the camera and turns around to hit a golf ball on the ground behind him. A woman holding the camera, who is likely Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, lets out an impressed laugh.

In April, Chambers, 37, took to Instagram to share that her family, which also includes daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3, was unexpectedly quarantined in the Cayman Islands after heading there for a vacation. “Left home yesterday for the first time in almost a month for our second grocery run and the experience was drastically different than before,” the Bird Bakery owner wrote at the time. “We’re currently quarantined in Grand Cayman, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc for previews of @minutesbway.”

The frequent Food Network personality admitted that she “felt the need to explain” her family’s situation during this “very sensitive time,” as other stars have faced backlash for their responses to the COVID-19 crisis. Hammer and his parents moved to the Cayman Islands when he was 7 years old before moving back to Los Angeles five years later.

“Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family,” she explained.

Hammer and Chambers celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month, and the Texas native marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to her husband. “TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends,” she captioned a photo of the pair at their wedding. “Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.”

