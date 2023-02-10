Your Place or Mine? Whatever Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon choose — the two star opposite each other in the new rom-com — they certainly won’t be headed to the That ‘70s Show alum’s house.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the costars’ “Tiny Talk” video for Tastemade, Kutcher, 45, revealed that wife Mila Kunis forbade him from cooking ever since he attempted to have an at-home “date night” with her — and accidentally served her raw seafood. (The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, share daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.)

“Mila won’t really let me cook anymore,” he told the Legally Blonde actress, 46, in the segment, during which they were asking each other questions while trying to build mini red velvet cakes.

Kutcher explained: “I tried to be really sweet one time. I was like, ‘We’re doing a date night.’ [Mila’s] like, ‘Where are we going?’ I’m like, ‘Home.’ She was like, ‘What?’” he recalled. “And then I tried to cook fish and it was raw.”

Witherspoon, who has been married to Jim Toth since 2011, empathized with the Two and a Half Men alum over his cooking woes. “It’s hard,” she said in agreement. (In addition to son Tennessee, 10, whom she shares with her husband, the Cruel Intentions actress is also mom of lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.)

The iconic stars joined forces in Your Place or Mine, which dropped on Netflix Friday, February 10, just before Valentine’s Day.

Per the rom-com’s synopsis, “Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in L.A.; he thrives on change in N.Y. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Due to the film’s romantic nature, the actors also discussed the worst foods to eat on a first date — a question that had Witherspoon cracking up as soon as Kutcher responded.

“Garlic bread,” the Walk the Line actress answered, while the Jobs actor was thinking of something a little more … noisy.

“I have to say, like, beans,” Kutcher replied. “If things go well, you definitely don’t want to be like, all beaned-up.” The response made the Oscar winner laugh so hard that she shrunk down in her seat until the camera cut away.

Watch Witherspoon and Kutcher talk about love, give dating advice and more in the exclusive video above, and stream Your Place or Mine on Netflix now.