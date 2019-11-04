



Royal family drama. Duchess Meghan’s estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is poking fun at his connection to one of the most famous clans in the world by appearing in an upcoming beer commercial that features him stealing from the royals. The ad in question also includes a character modeled after his well-known sibling.

The 30-second spot was created for Queens-based wholesaler Classic New York Beer and shows Markle, 53, sporting an all-black outfit as he burglarizes a lavish abode meant to resemble Buckingham Palace, according to the New York Post.

Once inside the royal residence, Markle, who has been estranged from Meghan, 38, for years, grabs Queen Elizabeth II’s crown. He then gets distracted by a nearby cabinet of Classic New York Beer and swipes the booze too. Moments later, Markle is stopped by a guard and ordered to drop the stolen items. He ditches the crown, but keeps the beer and heads outside to a Rolls Royce getaway car.

Sitting inside the vehicle is a Duchess Meghan lookalike, played by Renee Wood, who is sporting a tiara and jewels. The character modeled after the Suits alum asks her brother if he was able to snatch the “jewels,” but Markle reveals that he grabbed something better. He then pulls out two bottles of Classic New York Beer and shares a toast with his royal half-sibling, who calls the brews “priceless.”

Though Markle hasn’t spoken to duchess Meghan in years, he doesn’t believe the commercial, which is slated to debut in China before airing in New York in the near future, will ruffle any feathers. “I don’t think anyone would be upset by it. It’s not going to piss anyone off,” he told the publication. “Renee did a great job as Meghan,” he added. “It was a little comical. That was the point.”

In fact, Markle, who shares the same father, Thomas Markle, as Meghan, hopes that this ad might even be the first step in mending fences with his half-sibling. “It would be great to get together and have a Classic New York Beer,” he explained. “After all, in the ad she said it was priceless.”

However, it’s unlikely that Meghan will call a truce with her brother anytime soon. In January, Markle Jr. was arrested for a DUI in Oregon. Months later, in July, the window fitter made headlines again when he called on the queen and Prince Charles to “step in” and help reunite his fractured family.

At that time, Markle Jr. took aim at Meghan and her luxury lifestyle, telling the Mirror, “Personally, I feel I don’t know this Meghan anymore. My father doesn’t know this Meghan anymore. This is a different Meghan than we all grew up with. It’s very, very strange.”

He also slammed his half-sister for not allowing her dad to see her son, Archie, who is now 5 months old. “Some day I hope you’re smart enough and mature enough to open up and let your family into your life, and baby Archie’s life,” he said. “Most of all I hope you can call your father and let him be at least a part of yours and Archie’s life. You owe him that.”