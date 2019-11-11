



Hannah Godwin is looking for a little compassion. The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 24, is defending herself after mispronouncing the name of a popular dish.

Godwin’s saga began on Saturday, November 9, when she took to her Instagram Stories to show off some groceries she had purchased at Trader Joe’s. Her healthy haul included fresh asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto sauce, chicken sausage and a package of the chain’s popular cauliflower gnocchi.

As Godwin was going through the items she was planning to use in her “easy dinner,” she picked up the frozen pasta package and attempted to read its name.

Instead of calling it “gnocchi” — pronounced “nyow-kee” — the season 6 contestant underlined the food’s moniker with her finger and called it “gnosh.”

From there, it didn’t take long before some of the reality star’s Twitter followers spotted the error and called her on it. In fact, one social media user shared a clip of Godwin’s mistake and mused: “Can we please discuss the insane way this former Bachelor contestant pronounces ‘gnocchi?’”

Godwin soon spotted the jab and replied via Twitter wondering: “Have y’all ever said a word wrong before?”

Many of the Bachelorette alum’s followers came to her defense, calling the error “adorable” and “endearing,” while several others confessed to not knowing how to pronounce “gnocchi” either.

What’s more? Godwin’s husband-to-be, Dylan Barbour, leaned into the error and joked on Twitter that he “would die” if his fiancée made him some “gnosh.”

Godwin, who accepted Barbour’s proposal during the Bachelor in Paradise finale in September, then poked fun at her own slip. “I have the best gnosh recipe,” she responded.

The LOL-worthy gaffe even caught the attention of Chrissy Teigen, who was eager to learn more about the plant-based gnocchi and asked Godwin via tweet to tell her about it.

“I know I can cook gnosh better than I can say it I’ll tell ya that,” the Alabama native replied.

Though Godwin is the latest celeb to be at the center of a food-related flub, she is hardly the first. In July 2018, Post Malone threw the internet for a loop when he asked his Twitter followers: “Is meatball an fruit?” The interesting query received thousands of responses.