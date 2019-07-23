



Brielle Biermann is a big spender! Apparently, hours after the Don’t Be Tardy star and her family (including mom and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak ) were reportedly kicked off a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta, the 22-year-old was having a pricey meal with some famous pals.

While in L.A. this past weekend, Biermann went to dinner with her younger sister, Ariana Biermann and friends Sistine and Scarlet Stallone – daughters of Rocky star Sylvester Stallone. The group headed out to Delilah, a trendy restaurant in West Hollywood, and snacked on plates of chicken fingers and fries, according to an Instagram Story shared by Brielle.

“When u spend $100 on some chicken tenders … ” she captioned the snap, which included tags for all of her dinning companions.

It turns out, you don’t need to order much to rack up a large bill in L.A. At Delilah, for example, one order of chicken tenders (served with spicy barbecue sauce and buttermilk ranch) costs $25. A plate of fries, which are served separately with their own “special” seasoning, costs another $12.

In other words, that ideal pairing comes with a $37 price tag for just one serving. When you factor in that Brielle had three other people with her, the $100 total starts to sound a bit more reasonable.

Though the timeline is a bit unclear since Brielle’s Instagram Story has already been deleted, this pricey feast apparently took place not long after the reality star claimed she and her family were kicked off a flight from L.A. back home to Atlanta.

Brielle opened up about the incident on Saturday, July 20, in a since-deleted tweet, alleging that Delta forced her and her family members off the flight because Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann, took too long in line with their service animal. “[He] just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security,” she claimed.

Referencing her younger siblings, the model added: “KJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S–ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF.”

Kim has said that “police are now involved” in investigating the incident, and Brielle eventually made her way back to Atlanta on Sunday.

Delta denied Brielle’s claims that the family was removed from their aircraft in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, July 22: “Mrs. Zolciak Biermann and family elected to deplane their flight after her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal.

The airline also said that staff tried to help the group to make alternate travel arrangements, though the family wound up making their own plans.

