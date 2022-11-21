Cancel OK
Cardi B's Whipshots Releases New Peppermint Flavor in Time for the Holidays

cardi b amas 2021
Cardi B John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Cardi B is whipping up something special this holiday season. Whipshots, which was launched in December 2021 in partnership with the rapper, now has a new limited-edition peppermint flavor.

Whipshots creates vodka-infused whipped cream and is developed by Starco Brands. Their latest festive flavor is an addition to the company’s already delicious portfolio of caramel, vanilla and mocha.

“We couldn’t wait to come up with a new flavor for people to turn up this season,” the Grammy winner told Us Weekly in a statement. “The holidays are my favorite time of year. The peppermint Whipshots flavor is limited edition so I hope everyone gets them while they last!”

Cardi B Met 2022
Cardi B Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

David Dreyer, CMO of Starco Brands, added: “With the holidays right around the corner, we are thrilled to release the new peppermint flavor just in time for consumers to enjoy with their family and friends. As the demand for Whipshots has exceeded all expectations, we look forward to new flavor innovation throughout the year that will continue to disrupt the spirits industry one whip at a time.”

Whipshots has sold more than one million cans in under a year of being on the market. The company lists espresso martinis, hot cocoa and eggnog as other suggested holiday drinks to accompany a dash from one of their cans.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer is also serving up several festive cocktail recipes on the brand’s website. Though she jokes that she doesn’t always know how to make her own “fancy schmancy drinks,” she teamed up with experts to craft a line of her favorite drinks to pair with Whipshots and shows her fans how easy it is to shake up a top-of-the-line, festive cocktail.

Cardi B Peppermint Whipshots
Courtesy of Brand

Some of the drinks she collaborated on include “Naughty or Nice,” “Mocha Money Moves” and “Cardi Cocoa.”

Whipshots is a double gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition. The new minty whipped topping is now on sale and available in select national retail locations, as well as online nationwide.

For more, visit @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

