Something to taco about! Ahead of next month’s Cinco de Mayo, renowned chef Rick Martinez has whipped up a tasty Tacos Capeados dish that will surely be the hit of any fiesta.

“The crust in this recipe does two things: gives crunch to the taco and preserves the juicy and flaky texture of the fish,” the Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen author exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting the key is to layer flavors so the textures are complemented.

Martinez, who formerly served as a Senior Food Editor of Bon Appetit, is passionate about creating authentic Mexican cuisine, which he’s shared in his forthcoming cookbook and via his “Mi Cocina” YouTube videos.

“104 recipes, 32 states, 156 cities, over 20,000 miles. The recipes in Mi Cocina are my spin on the best food I have eaten in my 18-month road trip around Mexico,” Martinez wrote via Instagram of his debut cookbook, which is set for a May 3 release.

His recipe for Tacos Capeados is included in the publication, becoming an instant crowd favorite already.

“I loved seeing all my friends (aka the crew) devour a mountain of fish and bowls of salsa,” he gushed via Instagram last month, sharing snaps of the delectable meal.

Scroll below for details on recreating his taco meal on your own:

Rick Martinez’s Tacos Capeados

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

1½ lbs skinless halibut, cod or other white fish fillets, cut crosswise into 16 strips

Morton kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup masa harina or fine — or medium-grind cornmeal

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

12 oz Mexican-style pale lager beer

½ cup sparkling mineral water, club soda or water

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Vegetable oil for deep-frying (about 3 quarts)

FOR SERVING:

Warm Tortillas de Maiz

Salsa de Papaya y Tomatillo Cruda

Salsa Blanca

Lime wedges

Shredded red cabbage

INSTRUCTIONS:

Lightly season the fish with salt and pepper. Transfer to a wire rack set inside a sheet pan. Refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 1 hour or up to overnight to air-dry the surface so the batter will adhere better to the fish. In a medium bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, masa harina, baking powder, baking soda and 1¼ teaspoons of salt. Add the beer, sparkling water and vinegar and whisk just until combined and no lumps remain. Pour 3 inches of oil into a large, heavy pot and clip on a deep-fry thermometer. Heat over medium-high heat until the thermometer registers 375 degrees. Line a sheet pan with paper towels. Working in batches, dip the fish into the batter, allowing any excess batter to drip back into the bowl. Lower the fish carefully into the oil and fry, using tongs to turn the fish occasionally, until light golden brown and just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the fish to the paper towels to drain. Serve the pescado capeado with tortillas, both salsas, lime wedges and cabbage.

