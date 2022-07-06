The happiest of hours! There’s only one place New Yorkers should be this weekend: Dan’s Rosé Soirée — a Dan’s Taste signature event — in Southampton on Saturday, July 9.

The Sara Gore-hosted festivities, held at The Muses, will feature more than 20 rosés from around the world, including South Fork and North Fork wineries, and offer up meals made by more than 15 local chefs.

One of the culinary artists in attendance include The Restaurant alum Chef Rocco DiSpirito, who tells Us Weekly he’ll be cooking for lucky VIP ticket holders and signing copies of his book, Rocco’s Healthy & Delicious: More than 200 (Mostly) Plant-Based Recipes for Everyday Life, at the popular event.

“I am excited to connect with the partygoers and serve up one of my favorite dishes,” the TV personality, 55, says. “We have all been secluded for so long, it’s a gift to be able to be together, cheers with rosé and celebrate the fine chefs of the Hamptons.”

Those hoping to snap and share Insta-worthy photos across social media will be delighted at the idyllic scenery The Muses provides. “It’s a great party space,” DiSpirito says of the establishment, located in the heart of the Hamptons. “It is a beautiful venue where you can enjoy indoors and outdoors, on a picturesque landscape.”

What’s more, partygoers who attend Dan’s Rosé Soirée will also be indulging in the name of charity: A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit 501(c)(3) organizations including All For The East End (AFTEE), which showcases and provides support to the more-than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns.

“These times are tough for many on the East End. People often think of affluence when they think of the Hamptons but there are many struggling who need assistance,” the bestselling author — who’s currently working on his next book, Rocco at Home — continues. ”It’s always important to me to give back and I love to make it local.”

“We can enjoy ourselves at Rosé Soirée and celebrate while taking care of our neighbors,” DiSpirito adds. “It’s really a win-win and something to feel great about.” (In other words, feel free to drink up!)

