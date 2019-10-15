



Chick-fil-A has been experimenting! In a blog post published earlier this month, the popular restaurant chain announced it is now testing three drinks in various markets across the country.

Per the post, the new items were created to give customers “even more tasty ways to quench their thirst.”

So what did Chick-fil-A come up with? First are two twists on the eatery’s seasonal tea lemonades. Mango Passion Tea Lemonade is described as a tropical combination of Chick-fil-A’s “classic lemonade and freshly-brewed unsweetened iced tea, blended with mango and passionfruit natural flavors.”

For something a little less tropical, try the Blackberry Blossom Tea Lemonade, which highlights “natural flavors of blackberry, hibiscus and blood orange.”

Both refreshing beverages, which are currently being tested in Jacksonville, Florida, come in small and large sizes, starting at $1.95. Customers can also customize the drinks by opting for diet lemonade or sweetened iced tea.

The third and final beverage, which is being evaluated in Denver, Colorado, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, is the Mocha Cream Cold Brew. Served over ice, the caffeinated drink is billed as a “swirl of cold-brewed coffee, sweetened cream and chocolate-flavored syrup.”

Customers in the three test markets mentioned can try out the new drinks through November 9, and thus far the responses have been largely positive. One Twitter user dubbed the Mango Passion Tea Lemonade “bomb af,” while another said the Mocha Cream Cold Brew “saved a life.”

Once the test runs are complete, Chick-fil-A said it will evaluate customer feedback to determine if any of the libations will be added to menus nationwide in the future.

The last menu item the Atlanta-based company added to its nationwide menu after a test period was its mac ’n cheese, which debuted in August. Celebrity fans of the rich and creamy side include Brielle Biermann and Floribama Shore star Kortni Gilson.

