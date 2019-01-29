Everything is awesome for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part costars Chris Pratt and Tiffany Haddish! The pair are currently promoting their upcoming animated flick and part of the press tour apparently includes handing out drinks at a cafe made to look like The Coffee Chain – the restaurant featured in the movie and its 2014 prequel, The Lego Movie.

The real-life version of The Coffee Chain is located in London, and according to the Independent it is made out of nearly 50,000 colorful Lego bricks. The structure reportedly took a team of six builders more than 236 hours to complete.

Inside the cafe, which opens on Friday, February 1, at Observation Point on the city’s South Bank, visitors will find a Lego coffee machine and doughnuts and newspapers made out of popular building blocks. The restaurant will remain open through Sunday, February 3.

Pratt and Haddish, both 39, will be on hand for The Coffee Chain’s opening day and are scheduled to hand out free beverages to patrons at 9 a.m. However, while the drinks may be free of charge, customers will be encouraged to donate something in support of Unicef UK – a charity that works to provide clean water, food and vaccines to people around the world.

The Mirror reports there will also be prizes and costumed characters on hand to add to the fun.

Pratt is reprising his role as Emmet Brickowski in Lego Movie 2 and Haddish joins the cast as Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi.

While promoting the child-friendly film, Pratt, who shares 6-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, let it slip that he hopes more little ones are in the cards for him. The newly engaged star explained that he hopes to have “lots of kids” with fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger, adding that he’d like his future to include “less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part opens in theaters on February 8.

