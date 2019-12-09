



Chrissy Teigen is dropping some of her celebrity secrets! The Cravings author took to Twitter on Sunday, December 8, for what she dubbed “celebrity question asking time.”

As you may have guessed, the activity involved Teigen’s 12.1 million Twitter followers asking her any queries they had on their minds. As the 34-year-old sarcastically put it: “Ask me, your favorite A list celebrity anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity.”

While the queries touched on everything from the free swag celebrities typically receive to the household staff Teigen and her husband, John Legend, employ, one ask was particularly apropos for the food-loving star.

“Do you pay restaurants $ to let you cut the line?” wondered one follower. “Or do they just do it automatically?”

Teigen responded almost immediately with a no-holds-barred answer. “I make reservations and don’t give them the option to say no,” she replied.

The star then went on to include how the dialogue should go if she’s looking to nab a table at a restaurant that either doesn’t take reservations or presumably doesn’t have any tables available. “‘Hi it’s Chrissy Teigen and id like to make a reservation for 2 for John Legend, do you have any availability?’” she added.

Per the Bring the Funny judge, if you simply call an eatery and ask for a reservation without dropping your name, it increases the likelihood that the host won’t honor your request. “If you just say ‘hi can I make a reservation for 2?’ they say no,” Teigen noted. “Gotta say it all at once.”

Though this trick obviously won’t work for the non-famous among us, many of Teigen’s followers were impressed with this tactic. “Like a boss,” wrote one. “I like the honesty,” added another.

Elsewhere during her lengthy Q&A, the Lip Sync Battle cohost also touched on a few other food-related tidbits. For example, she divulged that part of her recent birthday present included a cheese wiz cheesesteak from Pat’s, a famous restaurant in Philadelphia.

The Target cookware designer also dished on the item she always includes in her rider — the list of extra perks a star receives when making an appearance or performing. “My only weirdo thing is buttermilk Hidden Valley Ranch, not from the bottle and not the dip,” she explained. “The package, marked buttermilk.” And there you have it!