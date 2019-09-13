



Miles Stephens is ready for a night out on the town! Though he’s only 15 months old, the adorable son of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend demonstrated he’s ready to start “dating.” Well, sort of.

Teigen, 33, took to Twitter while on a flight on Friday, September 13, and gave her fans a look at her son’s recent outing. “Look at my dude on a date at Shake Shack the other day,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost wrote alongside a snapshot featuring the toddler.

In the photo, little Miles sits at an outdoor picnic table across from an older woman whom he appears to know, possibly a nanny. The tot, who is dressed in a red and black outfit, smiles broadly as he grasps a sippy cup and reaches for a bottle of water being handed to him by his dining companion.

His short legs dangle from the picnic bench and his ear appears to be squished against his collar as he gestures for the water.

That last adorable detail apparently caught Teigen’s attention, as she added: “Big ears all folded over ahhhh.”

Furthermore, it appears Miles’ date occurred on Tuesday, September 10, at the Shake Shack on Los Angeles’ Santa Monica Boulevard. The kiddo and his older sister, Luna, 3, were on hand to pay their famous mom an unexpected visit as she surprised Shake Shack customers in honor the season finale of her NBC reality competition series, Bring the Funny.

While at the fast-food establishment, the Cravings author tried her hand at making some of the chain’s popular burgers, poured some beers and even made a handful of curbside food deliveries to lucky passersby on the street.

Her “babies” arrived later. Luna even stuck around for her own shake.

Teigen admitted the trip down memory lane came at a moment when she was missing her little ones. “First flight without kids in a long time. I love it but I’m still scrolling through photos and videos of them the entire time,” she tweeted along with several crying-face emojis. “What happened to meeeeeee?”

Not wanting to leave Luna out, the Target cookware designer continued her kid-centric Twitter thread with a sweet snapshot of her firstborn wearing a backpack. “Toons at school today,” she wrote of the photo of Luna.

