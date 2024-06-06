Chrissy Teigen’s relationship with spicy food hasn’t been the same since she gave birth to 17-month-old daughter Esti.

“At first I had the garlic cream cheese and it was quite wonderful, now I’m doing a jalapeno cream cheese,” Teigen, 38, explained via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 5, about trying to get back into eating food with some heat. “You guys, I am Thai, we eat the hottest food in the world. But since Esti, I can’t take spice as much anymore. I still do it but my body is rejecting it.”

Teigen asked her followers for advice, adding, “How do I get it back?”

Teigen shares Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, and Wren, 11 months, with husband John Legend — and the couple feels their family is likely complete at six.

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Family Album Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy making memories with their four kids since becoming parents in 2016. Teigen gave birth to their baby girl in April of that year, writing on Instagram: “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.” Months after welcoming their second child, […]

“Christmas is so beautiful with my 4 babies but please screenshot this and send to me if I ever say I want a 5th,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2023. “Chrissy you cannot have a 5th.”

Teigen, 45, and Legend, who tied the knot in 2011, have been candid about the challenges they faced while growing their brood. After giving birth to her two eldest children, Teigen suffered complications that led to the loss of son Jack at 20 weeks.

Teigen gave birth to their second baby girl, Esti, in January 2023. Less than six months later, the couple welcomed son Wren Alexander via surrogate.

Related: Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen wrote via Instagram in June, noting she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to carry another baby after her 2020 pregnancy loss. “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl.”

In the social media post, Teigen discussed the bond she formed with their surrogate amid their dual pregnancies.

“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn that Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy,” she added. “We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.”