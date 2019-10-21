



Chrissy Teigen has a gift for you this holiday season! The star has been hard at work on her website for several months, and in an Instagram post published on Saturday, October 19, she confirmed the online destination is slated to be up and running in the coming weeks.

“Working on the most epic holiday table to launch my site with!” she wrote alongside a snapshot of her snuggling daughter Luna, 3, next to a table filled with food. “Didn’t want it to just look like a bunch of photoshopped dishes of the past so the team made and plated every single one (over 40!!) and you’ll have the ability to drag and create the menu of your dreams!!”

The Cravings author, 33, went on to describe her latest venture as a “labor of LOVE” but deemed her fans deserving of the hassle. “You guys are worth it!!! #CRAVINGS0,” she added.

Though Teigen didn’t give an exact launch date for her upcoming site, her caption implied that it will likely go live prior to Thanksgiving late next month.

“This is everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” one fan commented. Another joked: “How do I sign up as taste tester?”

In a subsequent Instagram post featuring a photo of herself holding Luna and leaning on husband John Legend, the Bring the Funny judge simply captioned the picture “#CRAVINGS #sitecomingSOOOON!” Also visible in the snapshot are several prepared dishes, including a plate of sliced carrots, a bowl of greens, and what looks like mac and cheese. These creations are likely just a few of the more than 40 dishes Teigen said were prepared for her impending site launch.

In March, shortly after she announced that she was planning on creating a website, the Lip Sync Battle cohost chatted with Us Weekly exclusively about what people can expect from it. “There’s gonna be this awesome question [section] where people can ask me things straight from the website or they can tweet them at me and we’ll keep them all in a file, whether it’s questions about cooking, relationships, kids,” she explained at the time. “I don’t care what it is, I’ll answer anything.”

Teigen also made it clear to Us that she sees the site as another way for her to connect with her fans, and for her fans to interact with one another and share tips and tricks — cooking-related or otherwise. “We have really amazing ideas and I’m just so excited because I want it to have a chat room and a comment section, and I want people to really feel like they’re a part of the site,” she explained. “I don’t want it to feel like it’s some stale site that rarely updates. I want it always to feel new, to feel different.”

