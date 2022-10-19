Ciara Details Her Secret to ‘Total Wellness’ — Rice Krispie Treats Included!

All about balance. Ciara revealed her secrets for achieving good health and total wellness for her and her family — and it includes dessert!

“To me, health is wealth, and with my busy and active lifestyle, it’s important that I take care of myself in order to show up every day with energy and a positive attitude,” the R&B artist, 36 shared in an interview with PopSugar. “I love being able to cook healthy meals at home when time permits — while still having better-for-you snacks and sweet treats when I’m traveling to keep life balanced.”

The “One, Two Step” singer admitted that Rice Krispie treats and a salted caramel dairy-free ice cream are her go-tos when she wants something sugary to snack on. As for the meals with the family, Ciara’s favorite dinner includes a classic marinara pasta with grilled veggies or a lean protein on the side.

“I’m a Southern girl, and growing up, I had a very traditional Southern diet. As I’ve gotten older, it’s become all about ‘total wellness,’ and that’s all about finding balance,” the “Goodies” songstress admitted.

When it comes to keeping herself grounded, Ciara acknowledged that “finding joy and self-love are extremely important” for her. “My family and friends are my everything, and making the time and finding new ways to spend time together always makes my heart feel full — even if it’s just school drop-offs and pickups with the kids,” she explained.

Ciara also noted that when she eats healthy, she also wakes up “energized” and has “a clear mind to tackle the day.” In the past year, Ciara has recorded her latest album and launched a skincare brand.

“@OAMskin is available TODAY at oamskin.com and is a dream come true! I am On A Mission to bring you the very best of clinical-level skincare, but make it simple!” The “Better Thangs” musician gushed. “I spent the last 2.5 years working with a leading pharmaceutical lab and dermatologists to perfect OAM.”

Ciara also recently relocated to Denver for her husband Russell Wilson’s new job with the Denver Broncos. “Denver’s amazing,” Ciara told Entertainment Tonight in October. “The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good.”

The entertainer added: “I’m so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver — it’s pretty amazing.”

Wilson, 33, and Ciara have been married since 2016. The couple shares two children, Sienna, 5 and Win, 2. The “Oh” singer is also mother to son Future, 8, who she shares with her ex rapper Future.