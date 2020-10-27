More life raisins? Drake went all out for his 34th birthday and treated his guests to a dinner worth bragging about — well, for the most part.

Several partygoers shared photos of the menu for the Friday, October 23, bash at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood that quickly went viral on social media due to the unconventional ingredients in the mac and cheese: sun-dried tomatoes, capers, raisins and parsley.

“Drake could have any meal in the world, but raisins IN mac & cheese lands on the birthday menu,” one Twitter user observed. Another fan tweeted, “@Drake, you and whoever catered your party got some explaining to do homie.”

While disgust was the general consensus, some social media users could not help but laugh.

“I don’t ever wanna be that rich,” one Twitter user quipped. Another wrote, “If Drake puts Raisins in his mac and cheese, I’m also putting raisins in my mac and cheese.”

The menu also included fried calamari, a sushi platter, caesar and kale salads, chicken bolognese, steak frites, grilled shrimp and grilled cauliflower, according to guests’ photos.

On Drake’s actual birthday, Saturday, October 24, he announced that his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, is set to be released in January 2021. He shared the news alongside a promotional video that included recreations of the cover artwork for four of his previous projects: 2009’s So Far Gone, 2011’s Take Care, 2013’s Nothing Was the Same and 2020’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

In addition to working on his latest record, the rapper has been busy raising his son, Adonis, whom he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux. Drake celebrated the 3-year-old’s birthday on October 11 by sharing a rare photo of them together via Instagram, writing, “Young Stunna.” Meanwhile, Brussaux, 31, posted a slideshow with snaps of her little boy, which she captioned, “Three years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hour labor. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi.”