Giving back. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he donated more than 700,000 bottles of water to healthcare workers and others working on the front lines as a way to show his continued thanks for their services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This message is for some very, very special people out there,” the 48-year-old Titan Games host declared in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, July 12. “I’m talking about our frontline workers, our healthcare workers, who are working so tirelessly day in and day out for months and months now, and you continue to do so.”

The Rampage star went on to note that he had already received several thank-yous for the much-needed supplies, which were delivered across the country in conjunction with his partners at Voss. In July 2019, the water brand announced it had entered a strategic partnership with Johnson, who also has a stake in the company.

“We sent you guys a few bottles of Voss and that is our small way of saying thank you and that is our small way of letting you know how grateful we are for all of your work as you guys continue to take care of our loved ones, our family and our friends,” the Baywatch star added. “I thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart.”

Johnson included a personal note with all of the deliveries in which he noted that healthcare workers “inspire” him. “I know I speak for the entire Voss water company and I know I speak for our fellow Americans; I thank you guys so, so much,” he said.

The California native echoed those sentiments in his caption for the video. “My @vossworld partners & myself donated 700,000+ bottles to our heroes … Our frontline healthcare workers at our hospitals across the country,” he wrote. “It was our very small way of saying, THANK YOU. Thank you all for your tireless, caring efforts. Thank you for taking care of our friends, families and loved ones during this extremely challenging time.”

The Jumanji star continued: “We, on our end will continue to be disciplined – wearing masks, being smart, social distancing etc. We must do our job. As you all continue to do yours. Keep holding the line and stay strong. You inspire us all.”

As promised, Johnson’s video also included a show of thanks from several healthcare workers. “Thank you, Voss, for being partners with us,” said one Los Angeles doctor. “And thank you, Dwayne Johnson. Your note that came with this was also super, super kind. It did warm our heart.”