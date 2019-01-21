Oreo is stepping up its game! Given the recent release of at least a dozen different versions of America’s favorite cookie, Nabisco, the maker of Oreos, will reportedly debut an Easter-themed take on the sweet treat this spring that is slated to have a different shape and color.

The upcoming limited-edition Easter Egg Oreos will be modeled after, you guessed it, Easter eggs. They will also be stuffed with a vibrant purple filling instead of the usual white vanilla creme center, according to MSN.

What’s more? To further distinguish the holiday-themed cookies from the other members of the ever-growing Oreo family, these newbies will also be decorated with one of “four fun spring designs.”

An Instagram account called CandyHunting apparently got a look at the packaging, which shows oblong-shaped Oreos with a bunny and egg picture etched into the front of the tasty confection.

“[They] will look pretty on a dessert table,” wrote one fan of the holiday treats. Added another: “Tried these. They have a hint of something I can’t put my finger on. I don’t believe they’re simply dyed purple.”

In June 2017, Nabisco shared its take on an Easter classic by releasing Peep Oreos. At the time of their initial release the cookies with a neon pink center were criticized for turning consumers saliva and teeth bright pink, but they have since become a well-liked member of the prolific Oreo clan. As one Twitter user recently put it, “If y’all ain’t ever ate a peep Oreo, you’ve never lived life.”

Speaking of Peeps, the marshmallow treats are enjoying a pre-Easter moment of their own thanks to the recently released Peeps breakfast cereal, which boasts both a subtle marshmallow flavor and actual marshmallow pieces.

Furthermore, Peeps fans might also like to know that there is currently still a chance to win a behind-the-scenes trip to the Peeps factory in Pennsylvania, which has never before opened its doors to the public. To enter the sweepstakes, the Peeps brand is encouraging fans to make a five dollar or more donation to United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, which will go towards supporting community schools. Donations can be made online or by texting “peepsunited” to 40403.

