Elise Museles Shares Nutrition and Diet Secrets in New Book ‘Food Story’

Self-care central! Nutrition expert Elise Museles is putting a new spin on the wellness world with her new book, Food Story: Rewrite the Way You Eat, Think and Live.

The attorney-turned-food psychology specialist expands upon the advice she’d been giving fans of her Kale & Chocolate blog in her book, hitting shelves on Tuesday, October 26. Museles explores the connection between the food we put into our bodies and the mood we express to the world, encouraging readers to shift their perspectives on their relationships with food.

The practical tactics she outlines remind those looking to improve their lifestyles that “you can eat in a way that feels good.”

Museles writes, “You can feel comfortable and confident in your relationship with food. You can reconnect to your body and its inner wisdom so that you are healthy and happy. No guilt. No second-guessing.”

By cutting out “Food Noise,” which Museles says “affects your choices, your habits and your self-esteem,” you can give your body the fuel it needs without feeling guilty.

“Your brain hears everything you say,” she explains. “Your body hears, too. It’s always listening. No sentence goes unheard. If you say to yourself, ‘I’m terrible with food,’ your body hears that story of defeat and reacts accordingly. If you say, ‘I love taking good care of myself,’ your body hears that story of self-love.”

Museles’ approach is science-backed, but the guidelines aren’t “rigid” like other strict diet plans.

“Instead, you’ll encounter questions for reflection, inspiring practices, and open spaces with lots of room to record your thoughts, feelings, and realizations,” she informs readers.

Learning your individual food story can improve confidence without unhealthy restrictions. Museles is flipping the script on how people approach their relationships to food, highlighting the “connection, nourishment, energy, pleasure and love,” rather than the calories.

With more precise recommendations and an empowering point of view, Museles is encouraging mindfulness to help readers become their healthiest selves.

Food Story: Rewrite the Way You Eat, Think and Live is available now.