Keeping in shape! Celebrity trainer Rob Piela broke down Justin Theroux‘s workout routine with Us Weekly following the actor’s shirtless Esquire April/May 2021 cover.

“We box and he’s actually really a good boxer. I keep trying to convince him to fight — he’s good! And we do strength training. I want to call it basic strength training, but we do fundamental strength training. We do a lot of split body routines [and] a lot of core work,” Piela, who was joined by daughter Maia Piela, exclusively told Us on Thursday, April 16.

The Gotham gym founder explained that Theroux’s, 49, success came from him taking his workouts “quite seriously” and putting in the effort.

“And I think it’s more about his work ethic than it is about my training, I’d say that. He’s super-duper consistent and he really works hard. So, I would say the keys for his success, in terms of body, is his consistency and his work ethic,” Piela said.

On the more personal side, Piela shared that the Leftovers alum is “an incredible guy to have in the gym.”

“He’s friendly to everybody. He’s the furthest thing from a celebrity. He’s the nicest guy. He’s incredibly polite to the receptionists. He knows them on a first-name basis. … I will compliment my staff in a way too that nobody really treats him any differently. We’re friends, we’re all friends. He’s a good buddy,” the gym owner, who is working on opening a Gotham Gym in Miami, Florida, told Us.

Along with showing off his workout progress on the cover of Esquire, Theroux also got honest about his relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

“I would say we’ve remained friends,” the Zoolander 2 writer told the magazine earlier this month. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”

Theroux added: “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

The couple announced their breakup in February 2018 after seven years together. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” they said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

