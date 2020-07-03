Elizabeth Chambers Hammer has a can’t-miss 4th of July recipe! The CEO and founder of BIRD Bakery which has locations in Highland Park Village in Dallas, Texas, as well as San Antonio, Texas, shared the recipe for the eatery’s best-selling tangy treats with Us Weekly and now you can make the confections at home just in time for the holiday.

“This is the best lemon square you’ll taste and I know that because I’ve tried them all!,” the 37-year-old TV host told Us exclusively.

According to Hammer, who is married to and has two children with Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer, the secret to these tasty desserts is in the “buttery” crust and balanced lemon flavor. “The pate sucre is buttery and delicious and the freshly squeezed lemon juice and fresh zest creates the perfect tang,” she explained.

The Texas native added: “They’re refreshing, delicious and a wonderful addition to your 4th of July plans! Serve them at your 4th of July BBQ or bake a dozen to package and send to a friend.”

Elizabeth promises the bars are bound to be a hit, as they are incredibly popular with her BIRD Bakery customers as well as her clan, including Armie, 33, and their kids — daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3. “They’re one of our best sellers at BIRD bakery,” she told Us. “My family loves them, my children are always excited to help bake them and nothing says summer like lemon! Enjoy!”

Scroll down for the recipe!

BIRD’s Lemon Squares

Makes 12-16 squares

INGREDIENTS:

For the crust

• Nonstick cooking spray

• 1/2 cup butter, softened

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1 egg, beaten

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/2 tbsp vanilla

For the filling

• 5 large eggs

• 1 egg yolk

• 3 cups granulated sugar

• 1 1/2 tbsps fresh lemon zest

• 3/4 cup fresh lemon juice

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• Powdered sugar, for dusting

INSTRUCTIONS:

To prepare the crust, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Position the rack in center on the oven. Coat a 9×13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line the pan with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add in the butter. Mix on low for 30 seconds and then add in the sugar and beat until smooth. Slowly add in the egg, flour and vanilla, continuously scraping the bottom of the bowl. Beat just until the mixture forms a smooth dough. Once finished, evenly press the dough into the bottom and about 3/4 inch up the sides of the prepared pan. Refrigerate the crust for 20 minutes, and then bake for 15-20 minutes until the crust is lightly browned. Set aside to cool. To prepare the filling, beat eggs and yolk in a large bowl until thick. Slowly add the sugar and zest and continue beating. Whisk in lemon juice and flour, alternating each ingredient until well combined. Refrigerate the mixture for 20 minutes. When crust is slightly cool, pour the filling into the crust and bake until set, about 15-20 minutes. Cool to room temperature and then refrigerate for about an hour. Using parchment edges, lift from pan. Sift the powdered sugar over the top and cut into squares or bars.