His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy — and now you can buy Mom’s Spaghetti.

Eminem launched his own brand of pasta sauce, Mom’s Spaghetti, on Thursday, October 26, after previously opening a restaurant of the same name in his native Detroit. “@momsspaghettidetroit sauce shipping from the D to your house now!” the rapper, 51, wrote via Instagram alongside a video showing off the condiment.

The sauce is currently available for preorder, with 25-ounce jars retailing for $13 each, while a two-pack of Mom’s Spaghetti goes for $25.

“Get your sweaters ready for some tasty s’ghetti sauce!!!” reads the product description on the brand’s website. “For the most legitimate Mom’s Spaghetti pasta, pull some pre-cooked spaghetti from the fridge and reheat in a frying pan while adding your Mom’s Spaghetti sauce … It’s ready when the noodles have a bit of a snap and the sauce is heated to taste … That’s how you get a great leftover taste the first time around!”

The copy suggests adding powdered parmesan cheese and serving with Texas toast drenched in garlic butter “for s’ghetti like we serve it up on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.”

Eminem previously opened the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit in 2021. A temporary pop-up shop followed last year in New York City. The menu is relatively simple, offering spaghetti served with meatballs, vegan balls or bolognese sauce. Diners can also order a spaghetti sandwich or bolognese sandwich and sides of garlic bread.

The eatery’s name is a reference to his 2002 song “Lose Yourself” from the movie 8 Mile. The song’s first verse opens with the line, “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

The phrase “mom’s spaghetti” circulated as a meme for years before Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) founded the restaurant. At the establishment’s grand opening, he advised patrons on the correct way to eat his food — which he claimed is by putting the spaghetti between two pieces of bread.

“Don’t even eat a bite of your spaghetti until you put it in the bread, because otherwise you’re gonna ruin the whole f–king thing,” he told restaurant goers in 2021. “Don’t be stupid. If I f–king catch you doing that without the f–king bread, I don’t know what I’m gonna do. Hell, there’s gonna be hell to pay.”