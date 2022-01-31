Food adventures are for lovers! Freehand New York is the one-stop shop for foodies looking for a unique place to celebrate the Valentine’s Day season.

The big city hotel has fun options for everyone gearing up for the love-themed holiday — or for anyone who wants to try somewhere new to cheers with friends or their special someone.

Take the Latin American-inspired restaurant, Comodo, which is housed on the first floor of the establishment. Freehand New York and its delicious dining options are located in the Flatiron District of New York City.

Comodo is run by the husband-wife team of Felipe Donnelly and Tamy Rofe, who serve as the executive chef and wine director, respectively. Their personal love story and chemistry is felt by all the restaurant’s patrons.

In fact, their food to wine pairing emulates the romantic match they have at home, in the kitchen and in their recipes. Customers can taste the love in every bite — and with every sip of their wine.

While every meal at Comodo promises to be full of affection and allure, Valentine’s Day is something even more special.

The romantic holiday, which takes place on Monday, February 14, will be a big night for the restauranteurs, who host a $75 per person dinner with an optional $60 wine pairing per person.

Fitting with the love theme of the evening, the wines included in the tasting are all created by couples who make wine together. The vintners hail anywhere from Loire Valley, France, to Sonoma, California.

Whether you’re on a first date, celebrating a Galentine’s Day event or with your spouse of 20 plus years, there is a wine option for everyone. Each sip of wine will infuse your night with love from around the world — and pair perfectly with your decadent dinner.

Visit the Comodo inside Freehand New York this Valentine’s Day season or visit one of the hotel’s other top restaurants in their Miami, Chicago or Los Angeles establishments.