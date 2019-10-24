



The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is about to get another dose of Gilmore Girls! For the second year in a row, visitors will be transported back to the whimsical town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

The enchanting version of the fictional locale will feature original sets and authentic props, with photo opportunities available in front of the iconic gazebo and official Stars Hollow town sign. Visitors can also stop by Luke’s Diner, Lorelai’s house, Stars Hollow High School and more.

Guests can even explore the iconic town square while sipping on hot coffee and enjoying Pop Tarts — two of Lorelai and Rory’s favorite food groups. Other eats that will be available include pizza and hot dogs.

In fact, foodies can rest assured knowing that the tour includes an entire holiday spread, with vegetarian and gluten-free options available for purchase. Even though Sookie won’t be preparing the dishes herself, Emily Gilmore surely would approve of these culinary treats!

In keeping with the holiday theme, the exterior of Luke’s Diner will be dressed as seen in the hit show’s festive episodes, providing the ideal setting for fans to reminisce about the many “life-changing” coffee chats that were shared inside. The exterior sets of Lorelai’s and Sookie’s homes will be also be festively decorated for the holidays.

Other touches include Lorelai’s 1999 Jeep Wrangler and mailbox on display outside of her fictional home, plus original costumes worn by Lorelai, Rory and Luke, on exhibition inside.

“Gilmore Girls touched the hearts of so many fans and spans generations,” Gary Soloff, director of marketing at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, said in a statement. “This holiday season, our guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind fan experience as they tour the iconic Warner Bros. backlot that will be transformed into the majestic town of Stars Hollow.”

For fans looking to take a piece of Gilmore magic home, exclusive merchandise including spirit jerseys, mugs, keychains, notepads, hats and more will be available for purchase from the Gilmore Girls pop-up shop.

The Gilmore Girls holiday tour, which is included as part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood package, is slated to run from December 21, 2019, through January 5, 2020. Tickets can be purchased here.