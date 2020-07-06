Gordon Ramsay‘s London restaurants are back in business! The celebrity chef took to his Instagram recently to share a video expressing how grateful he is that his eateries can now open again after being closed for an extended period of time because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“London….We’re back!,” the 53-year-old captioned the clip, which was posted on Saturday, July 4. “We’re back and we can’t wait to see you @gordonramsayrestaurants @restaurantgordonramsay.”

In the accompanying video, the MasterChef host expressed his excitement about the reopening. “Today is the day. Today is a significant day where we kickstart this amazing industry once again,” Ramsay said. “You know, 105 days ago we were brought to our knees and it was a huge shock and certainly the first time in two-and-a-half decades across my career that we got told to stop.”

The U.K. native, who stated that he typically sees things in a positive light, admitted that even he began to waiver as the pandemic continued. “I’ve always been a very optimistic individual with my glass constantly half full, but these last three-and-a-half months have been so testing — testing for every chef in the country, every waiter, all the families involved with restaurants,” he explained. “But what has been proven is how important the hospitality sector is, because it gives such joy — breaking bread, creating the most amazing memories, celebrating — that’s what restaurants are about.”

Prior to opening his restaurants again, Ramsay had a word with his staff about getting back to work. “Last night, meeting the teams, the energy in the room was like a packed Wembley Stadium,” he recalled. “I can’t wait to get those grills fired up, bums on seats and, more importantly, see you smiling and enjoying it.”

The Hell’s Kitchen host also noted that his restaurants, which have been open for takeout but not in-person dining, have taken the proper safety precautions, adding: “We’ve taken all the measures necessary to keep the team safe and, of course, our customers.”

Ramsay concluded: “It’s a big day, I want you all to enjoy it. I can’t wait to see you. Thank God we’re back.”

Throughout the pandemic, the Kitchen Nightmares alum has been sharing a variety of recipe tutorials on his Instagram account. Last month he made turkey burgers and in May he made the British classic, bangers and mash, in just over 10 minutes.

Not surprisingly, many of Ramsay’s fans were happy to learn that his restaurants are now open. “Great guy .. great post .. best of luck to you and your team Gordon ❤️,” one wrote. Another added: “All the best Chef, cheers!”