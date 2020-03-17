Gordon Ramsay Shares Hand Washing Tutorial and Fans Are Loving It

Gordon Ramsay is getting clean! The famously foul-mouthed chef shared a hand washing tutorial via Instagram on Monday, March 16, as the coronavirus pandemic wages on and cleanliness remains vital.

“Let me show you how to wash your hands!” Ramsay, 53, wrote in the video’s caption. “One of the most important things during the #coronavirus pandemic is to wash your hands! Here’s how I do it and remember to keep washing and stay safe out there …” The MasterChef judge also encouraged his fans to consult local health authorities for additional information and even encouraged friend Lewis Hamilton to share a hand washing video of his own as part of a challenge from the U.K.’s National Health Service.

In the tutorial itself, Ramsay notes that a “simple wash of the hands” begins with a little water and a “nice dose of soap.” He also suggests people rub the soap into the palms of their hands and check to make sure the fronts and backs of their hands are thoroughly coated before rinsing them.

In order to properly clean your fingers, the Brit suggests interlocking them and moving them vertically and horizontally. In an instructional tone similar to one he might use if he were describing how to roast a chicken or fillet a fish, Ramsay also reminds people not to forget their thumbs or fingernails, which can harbor germs.

“Across times like this it’s really important to keep those nails very short,” he explained. “Trust me, they do look very cool short and that stops any bacteria from growing.”

After getting a good lather, Ramsay cleaned the area roughly two inches above his wrist and gave his hands a “good shake” to dry them off.

Not surprisingly, the how-to clip was a big hit with the Hotel Hell alum’s fans and followers. “If anyone can make hand washing look great it’s this guy,” one Instagram user wrote.

Comedian Phoebe Robinson, who shared Ramsay’s video on her own Instagram account, mused: “I did not know I needed this in my life, but now that it’s here, my legs are an open concept like the kitchen GorGor is washing his hands in.”

Ramsay is one of several stars who has shared a hand washing video in recent days. Jimmy Fallon, The Killers and Mariah Carey have also posted similar guides, each with their own unique spin.

Additionally, other figures in the culinary world are doing their part to make sure people stay safe and healthy during this uncertain time. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi recently shared a video with tips about what foods to keep stocked in your pantry, and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski debuted Quar Eye — a quarantine cooking show — on Monday.