Padma Lakshmi is doing her part to make sure people stay safe (and well fed) across the globe during the current coronavirus pandemic. The illness has led many national and local governments to encourage people to self-quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of the disease and many cities around the country have mandated that restaurants close completely or serve only take-out meals.

The Top Chef host, 49, took to her Instagram account on Sunday, March 15, to share a video of her go-to pantry essentials that people can use to make hearty and healthy meals for themselves and their families. “I know it’s a very scary time,” she began. “What I would say is buy frozen vegetables, if you can. They sometimes have as much nutrition as fresh vegetables, because if you buy a good brand, they’re usually flash-frozen right when they’re picked.”

Additionally, the culinary pro encouraged people to make large batches of food, such as stews, and freeze the portioned-out leftovers. “Also, dry goods like beans, lentils, quinoa, orzo — all of that shelf-stable stuff is really good,” she explained. “It doesn’t cost as much as buying, like, steak or something, and it still gives you protein, and it can last for a long time on the shelf, if need be.”

The Love, Loss, and What We Ate author also advised: “Get cans of tomatoes, get some canned tuna, all that stuff, but also just remain calm.”

On a broader note, Lakshmi mentioned that she was thinking of her loved ones — including her 10-year-old daughter, Krishna — whom she affectionately refers to as Little Hands. “It’s a very serious thing that’s happening to all of us and, like you guys, I’m thinking about Little Hands, I’m thinking about my partner, I’m thinking about my mom who is not with me, and my step-dad and everyone else,” she explained. “It’s important just to help our neighbor. Get what you need, but also remember your humanity. We’re all in this together.”

The Planet Food alum echoed that thoughtful sentiment in the video’s caption, in which she explained that she was sharing her food knowledge after receiving several inquiries from fans. “A lot of you asked what type of pantry items to get to hunker down for the next few weeks,” Lakshmi wrote. “You don’t need to be hoarding 30 boxes of macaroni, just remember that we’re all in this together. #coronavirus #quarantine #helpeachother.”

The Bravo star’s video was shared as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise in the United States and cities across the country have announced mandatory restaurant closures. Americans have been “panic shopping” and stocking up on everything from pasta to toilet paper.

For her part, Kaley Cuoco visited her local California supermarket on Sunday and was a tad worried when she saw that many shelves were empty or sparsely stocked. “I am at the grocery store trying to stock up and this guy has zero concern,” the Big Bang Theory alum, 34, said of her husband, Karl Cook. “I just said, ‘We have to stock up on almond milk,’ and Karl [disagreed].”

The accomplished equestrian, 29, argued that he wasn’t worried because there was still plenty of food left in the store. As he put it: “I’m zero percent worried.”