



Häagen-Dazs’ slate of 2019 holiday desserts will have you drooling! The ice cream brand unveiled its seasonal crop of limited-edition items on Monday, October 28, and there’s clearly a theme: peppermint.

This year’s array of festive treats revolves around the company’s beloved peppermint bark ice cream, which is already on supermarket shelves across the country. The frozen food consists of rich white chocolate ice cream blended with crunchy, chocolaty peppermint bark and peppermint candy pieces and was tasty enough to inspire four distinct offerings.

For starters, the iconic Peppermint Bark Dazzler Sundae boasts layers of peppermint bark ice cream, hot fudge and chocolate cookie pieces. As if that wasn’t enough, the elaborate dessert, which was last offered in 2017, is garnished with whipped cream, cookie crunch and crushed peppermint pieces for an added refreshing boost.

If you’re craving a taste of that indulgent creation, consider purchasing one on November 29, which just so happens to be Black Friday. Customers who buy a Peppermint Bark Dazzler Sundae on the busy holiday shopping day will receive a free mini cup or cone – the perfect fuel for a shopping marathon.

Another player in the Minnesota-based brand’s holiday food menu is the peppermint bark shake, which features a peppermint bark ice cream base that’s topped with a hefty helping of whipped cream and crushed peppermint pieces.

A peppermint bark-dipped waffle cone and a peppermint bark brownie cookie sandwich — a scoop of peppermint park ice cream stuffed between two brownie cookies with peppermint pieces surrounding the outer edge — round out the holiday eats. All four of the aforementioned items will be available at Häagen-Dazs stores nationwide beginning Friday, November 1. They will remain on the chain’s menu through January 31.

Even though Halloween is still on the horizon, social media users are eager to get into the holiday spirit with some help from Häagen-Dazs. One Twitter user deemed the brand’s peppermint bark ice cream “winter happiness in a pint,” while another called the milkshake “literally one of my favorite things ever.”

Lastly, Häagen-Dazs fans will be pleased to know that the brand’s shops are giving the gift of free ice cream this season thanks to its loyalty program. Members will get a free mini-cup or cone when they download and make their first in-app purchase, while already existing ice cream loyalists will get the same freebie when they refer friends to the program.

Tell Us: Are you excited about Häagen-Dazs’ array of 2019 holiday desserts?