



Talk about sticker shock! Iggy Azalea took to Twitter earlier this week to share that she was charged more than $64 for a grilled cheese sandwich at a Las Vegas hotel.

The saga unfolded on Saturday, July 27, when the “Fancy” singer bluntly tweeted: “I just paid 54.00 for a grilled cheese sandwich.” She also added “Las Vegas,” implying the pricey yet basic meal was a product of Sin City and included an exasperated GIF.

However, the 29-year-old singer was in for yet another shock when she discovered the total amount of money she owed for the meal. “UPDATE: I’m not kidding I just got the bill and they charged me an extra 10.08 for knives and forks which aren’t included free here …” she tweeted. “So grilled cheese (that I can eat with my hands) is now 64.08!”

The Australian crooner then added: “We love scammers,” and included a playful GIF of a woman running down the street and falling.

Not surprisingly, many of Azalea’s fans were stunned that she was charged so much money for such a basic meal, and even more flabbergasted that the eating utensils cost extra. “Omg! Did they charge for breathing in there too?” one follower sarcastically asked. Added another: “I hope you’re not leaving the knives and forks there sis.”

As it turns out, Azalea had a similar idea. After sharing a photo of herself eating the offending grilled cheese and a plate of fries, which she jokingly captioned, “Plot twist: I’m reporting this card as stolen,” the Grammy nominee knew she had to get even somehow.

Plot twist: I’m reporting this card as stolen. pic.twitter.com/qkuptvbWC3 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 27, 2019

“Anyway I got a complimentary bucket of ice; so at least I have something to drink,” she tweeted, before realizing that the ice bucket was empty.

Pushed to her limit, the “Black Widow” songstress jokingly took matters into her own hands. “So I got a free bucket,” she tweeted. “And I’m keeping it, I need to make back my money.” In a subsequent tweet, Azalea pretended that she was selling the “mid-century modern vessel” with “sleek lines and mild wear” for $104.

And she wasn’t wasn’t done yet! When a follower suggested she take the TV off the wall and put it in her luggage, she quipped: “I’m wrapping the HDMI cords up as I type this.”

In one of the final tweets of this saga, Azalea shared a clip of herself tossing that $10 silverware in her luggage. As one follower put it: “You paid for it so you better keep it safe. It’s hella expensive.”

