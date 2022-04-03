Fair warning: Serving Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten‘s Parmesan Roasted Asparagus as a side may steal the show. Bonus? It’s foolproof!

“Roasting vegetables is the easiest and most flavorful way to cook them,” the star of Be My Guest With Ina Garten — airing now on Food Network — tells Us Weekly. “As long as I have that basic recipe, I can go to the market or farm stand and buy whatever’s in season and roast it … no sweat!”

Fans of the Food Network host, 74, can explore more of Garten’s recipes in her upcoming cookbook titled Go-To Dinners. “Cooking during the pandemic got pretty crazy, even for me, so I devised all kinds of ways to get dinner on the table with the least amount of stress,” she announced via Instagram late last month. “My new book Go-To Dinners is a collection of easy, make ahead, prep ahead, freeze ahead, and simply assembled recipes that you’ll want to make over and over again. Available in October, 2022.”

The New York native has also offered viewers a visual introduction to creating something spectacular in the kitchen.

“So excited to have a brand new show streaming on Discovery+ called Be My Guest and you can watch all four episodes starting this Saturday, March 26th!! For each episode, I’ve invited someone special to my house in East Hampton for a great conversation, a little cooking, and lots of fun,” Garten teased via Instagram. “A 30-minute food-focused version of each show will also air weekly on Food Network starting March 26th and a companion podcast will be available wherever you get your podcasts. I hope you’ll be my guest!!”

See the recipe below:

Parmesan Roasted Asparagus

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

2 1/2 lbs fresh asparagus (about 30 large)

2 tbsp good olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

2 lemons cut in wedges, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. If the stalks of the asparagus are thick, peel the bottom half of eat. Lay them in a single layer on a sheet pan and drizzle with the olive oil. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until tender. Sprinkle with the Parmesan and return to the over for another minute. Serve with the lemon wedges.

Be My Guest With Ina Garten airs on Food Network Saturdays at 12 p.m. ET.

