Even Iron Chefs love an easy, at-home taco night! Chef Geoffrey Zakarian invited Us Weekly into his kitchen to share how to make a quick, but equally impressive, build-your-own taco night — perfect for Father’s Day! Watch The Kitchen co-host whip up the dish with the help of his two adorable sous chefs, his daughters Madeline and Anna, in the “Inside My Kitchen: Quarantine Edition” video above. And for the full recipe, scroll down.

If you’re a dad who’s looking to take a night off in the kitchen, Chef Zakarian explains that this recipe is “very simple” and something “kids can do really easily.” Plus, you likely won’t have to go shopping for anything. “Everything is here in the pantry, it’s like a pantry raid recipe.”

The City Harvest Food Council Chairman also shows off his gorgeous kitchen, equipped with a huge kitchen island, a pot filler over the stove — and even a pizza oven.

“This is my safe space,” the Food Network personality tells Us. “This is what I call my piano. It’s where everything happens. I play my music, which is food.”

Catch Zakarian on new episodes of The Kitchen on Food Network every Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 ½ pounds organic chicken tenders

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

8 6-inch corn or flour tortillas

1 avocado, sliced

¼ cup cilantro, minced for garnish

1 cup shredded purple cabbage

1 lime, cut into wedges

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine chili powder, ground cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and kosher salt in a medium sized bowl and set aside. Place cod on a foil lined sheet pan and rub generously with spice mixture on both sides. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil. Bake for 20 minutes or until cooked. Remove from the oven. In a large skillet over medium heat, warm tortillas briefly, flipping once. Place onto plates. Chop chicken into large chunks and divide between tortillas. Top with avocado slices, cilantro, and shredded cabbage. Serve with lime wedges