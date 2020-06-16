Simple Summer Cocktail Recipes to Help You Cool Off

As the temperatures continue to rise this summer, it’s more important than ever before to stay cool! With that in mind, Us Weekly has rounded up six simple, yet satisfying cocktail recipes that are bound to stop you from sweating this season. The libations are made with a variety of spirits — including vodka, rye and tequila — and there’s a drink for just about everyone’s tastes.

For example, if you’re a fan of sweet summer thirst-quenchers, give the Absolut Juice Shandy a shot. This beverage is made with Absolut Juice Pear & Elderflower — a vodka mixed with a splash of fruit juice that was launched in July 2019 — lemonade and hard sparkling cider. The result is a light and refreshing drink that’s sweet, but not sickeningly so.

Think of this libation as an elevated fruit punch that you can throw together (either in big batches or individual servings) in about five minutes. Garnish it with some fresh fruit, such as pear or lemon slices, and you’re good to go.

For something with a little more acidity, try the strawberry basil Paloma. As its name suggests, this drink is a flavorful take on the traditional Paloma, as it features fresh strawberries and basil in addition to the typical tequila and grapefruit juice base.

Agave syrup adds a touch of sweetness to this cocktail, though it isn’t necessary, while soda water gives the beverage an effervescent quality without adding any calories. Those looking for even more flavor will love the smoked sea salt rim, which provides a bold contrast to the light and refreshing cocktail.

In a May 2019 Poosh post, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that the Paloma is one of her favorite drinks. “There’s nothing better than a light and refreshing cocktail and this Paloma recipe is just that,” the article stated. “Kourt’s alcohol of choice is tequila and she likes to keep her beverages simple and fresh.”

Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, doesn’t add any strawberries or basil to her Palomas (she prefers to garnish them with lime or grapefruit wedges) the recipes are still pretty similar.

Scroll down for more cocktails to try this summer!