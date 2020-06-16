These Levi’s High-Rise Denim Shorts Are a Summer Fashion Essential

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you don’t own cutoff shorts or are in the market to pick up a new pair now that temperatures are rising, look no further than Levi’s! The quintessential denim brand makes it easy to find the exact style you want thanks to their massive variety.

Of course, one of summer’s most popular picks is a pair of high-waisted shorts. The edgy, distressed style has been trending for years — and isn’t going anywhere. Best of all, there’s no need to DIY your own pair if you’re eager for that flattering vintage vibe, because Levi’s has so many versions that are ready to go!

Get the Levi’s 501 High Rise Short with free shipping for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2020, but are subject to change.



The classic 501 shorts are an absolute wardrobe essential — period. All of the options available on Amazon vary slightly, including in the levels of distressing. You can score a pair that has extensive shearing on the legs and back pockets, while others feature just a slight hint of fraying on the hem. The choices doesn’t stop there — they also come in plenty of different colors! While there are naturally multiple riffs on traditional denim washes, there are brighter hues (like turquoise) if that’s more your speed.

The high waist on these shorts makes them ideal for the summer season. Not only will they cover your hips, you can pair them with cropped T-shirts or flowy tops on ultra-humid days and still feel a breeze. The jeans have the slightest amount of elastane stretch in the material, but only a drop — we don’t want them to cross over into jegging territory!

Shoppers of all builds suggest consulting the size chart in order to determine which pair will deliver the best fit. Multiple reviews recommend sizing up — but it all depends on your figure and comfort level. Amazon Prime makes it incredibly simple to return clothing that doesn’t quite work. Since you have up to seven days to send items back, why not order a couple of pairs and see which pieces complement you best? These affordable shorts may not be the biggest investment you make this summer — but considering they will be a wardrobe staple for years to come, it’s well worth finding the perfect fit!

