Sweeten up your celebration! Culinary star Jamie Oliver showed Us how to bake the perfect lemon cheesecake to impress your guests this Easter holiday.

“The zing of lemon, tang of raspberries and sweet caramel flavor of the biscuit base will bring a smile to everyone’s faces around the table,” the Naked Chef alum, 47, tells Us Weekly of his decadent dessert. But beware: Oliver warns it’s so tasty that “it won’t be around for long!”

The delicious cheesecake is featured in his latest cookbook, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, which gets back to basics with over 120 simple, delicious, one-pan recipes. While the New York Times Bestseller hit shelves in January, Oliver has been showcasing his talents for decades, getting his start at his parent’s pub, The Cricketers, in Essex, England, at 8 years old.

He’s since published over 20 best-selling cookery books — all with accompanying TV shows on Food Network — including Ultimate Veg, 5 Ingredients and Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook.

When Oliver isn’t putting together five-star meals, he’s often found teaching his five children culinary lessons. The England native shares children Poppy, 22, Daisy, 20, Petal, 13, Buddy, 12, and River, 6, with wife Jools Oliver.

“We’ve all been living through some really strange times recently, but for me, the thing that has got me through has been family and food,” Jamie said in an April 2021 Instagram video about the U.K.’s lockdown during COVID-19. “Cooking is a great way to take some time out, it’s therapeutic, it’s brilliant to do with kids or loved ones and it’s fantastic for discovering new things and making more adventurous choices.”

Scroll below to learn how to make his perfect baked lemon cheesecake:

Jamie Oliver’s Perfect Baked Lemon Cheesecake

Serves 12

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup unsalted butter

8oz Lotus Biscoff or ginger snap cookies

4 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

3/4 cup confectioner’s sugar, plus extra for dusting

11/2 lbs cream cheese

1 lemon

10oz raspberries

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Melt the butter in an 11-inch ovenproof frying pan over a low heat while you blitz the cookies until fine in a food processor. Turn the heat off, tip the cookie crumbs into the pan and mix well, then spread and pat out in an even layer, going slightly up the sides. Bake for 5 minutes, then remove.

Crack the eggs into the processor (there’s no need to clean it) with the vanilla and most of the confectioner’s sugar and blitz for 2 minutes, until pale. Blitz in the cream cheese and lemon juice, then pour evenly over the cookie base. Mash half the raspberries and the remaining confectioner’s sugar with a fork, swirl through the top, then bake for 15 minutes.

Pull out the pan and scatter over the rest of the raspberries, dust with a little extra confectioner’s sugar, then pop back in for another 10 minutes. At this point, switch from the oven to the broiler on full whack until the top is beautifully golden and just starting to catch. Remove and leave to cool, then chill in the fridge for 2 hours before serving. The texture won’t be completely smooth, but boy will it be delicious.