Hands-on mom! January Jones may be known for her various movie and television roles, but the actress recently revealed that she really relishes in spending time in the kitchen with her son, 8-year-old Xander.

“I love to cook for my son and me,” the Mad Men alum, 42, told Shape as part of the cover story for the magazine’s March 2020 issue. “For dinner, we like salmon with french fries and we make pasta frequently,” she said of the pair’s go-to meals. “We try to have lots of green veggies.”

The Politician star added that she and Xander consume certain foods in an effort to be as healthy and environmentally friendly as possible. “We eat organic because I worry a lot about that for my kid,” she explained. “No antibiotics or hormones in meats is really important to me, and so is eating sustainable fish. I don’t want to be that annoying person in the restaurant who’s like, ‘Where’s this fish from?’ But I do it anyway.”

As for her own diet, Jones revealed she’s not one to deny herself a tasty snack or meal. “I don’t deprive myself of anything,” she told the publication. “If I want something — steak, a bagel — I’ll eat it. There’s no diet or strict set of rules.”

Though the South Dakota native, who welcomed Xander in 2011, is a big fan of the Hollywood-approved celery juice trend — “I’ve seen amazing results in my energy, digestion, and skin and how I sleep,” she told Shape — she typically has a very un-Hollywood approach when it comes to working out.

“Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service,” she dished.

When it comes to balancing her career and motherhood, Jones admitted that “some days obviously are easier than others,” but said she feels like she’s able to handle both roles “fairly well.”

To Xander, however, the Spinning Out star is just mom. “He does not give a s-t about [my fame],” she told Us Weekly and other reporters in November 2019. “Only if it works to his advantage.”

The Emmy nominee explained at the time, “We were at Disneyland the other day and we’re waiting in line for like 50 minutes, and he’s like, ‘Mom! Can you get fast passes and tell everyone you’re an actress?’ I was like, ‘No! This is the deal. This is what it’s like.’ It’s part of the experience. We gotta talk. We gotta hang out.”

While the elementary schooler thinks his mom is “funny,” Jones isn’t worried about whether she comes off as a “cool” mom. “I parent him by myself,” she told Us. “I have to balance good cop, bad cop. And it’s not always fun for me because I want to always be the fun mom. But I think at some point, it might take until he has his own kids to understand. I think he’ll appreciate that.”